Spain vs Greece prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Spain vs Greece prediction Photo: x.com/Eurohoopsnet/ Author unknownn
Spain Spain
Eurobasket 04 sep 2025, 14:30
Limassol, Spyros Kyprianou Arena
Greece Greece
As part of the fifth round of the EuroBasket group stage, Greece and Spain will lock horns in a highly anticipated clash. The match will take place in Limassol on Thursday, September 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on a high-scoring affair in this game.

Match preview

The Spanish national team stands as one of Europe’s basketball powerhouses, having not missed the EuroBasket podium since 2007 and currently defending their European champions title at this tournament.

Spain continues to display a stable and balanced brand of basketball, with their main weapon being the ability to combine explosive fast breaks with precision perimeter shooting. The team’s leaders can score from any position and adapt seamlessly to their opponent’s style, making Spain favorites against teams that prefer a slower or more static game.

Scariolo’s men stumbled in their opener against Georgia, but then confidently defeated Bosnia and Cyprus. Against Italy, the coach rotated the squad, and the game itself proved less entertaining in terms of scoring.

While the loss wasn’t a major upset, it leaves Spain in a precarious position. A defeat to Greece, coupled with a Bosnia win over Georgia in the parallel match, could see the reigning champions miss out on the playoffs.

The Greek national team consistently ranks among Europe’s elite, but it’s been a while since they’ve tasted real EuroBasket glory. This time, they’re aiming for the podium, boasting a high-quality roster.

Greece traditionally relies on disciplined, hard-nosed defense. They excel at controlling the game’s tempo and building half-court attacks through their key players, who can create opportunities for themselves and their teammates alike.

Their superstar remains long-time Milwaukee Bucks leader Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose brilliant performance in the opening round helped them break down Italy’s resistance. He was given a rest in the game against Cyprus—yet Greece cruised to a dominant 96-69 win even without him.

The following clash against Georgia followed a similar pattern. In the match against Bosnia, coach Vassilis opted for a much less star-studded lineup. The loss had little impact on the standings, as Greece are guaranteed to finish no worse than third. A victory over Spain would secure top spot in the group.

Key match facts

  • Spain has won just two of their last eight games.
  • Greece has only suffered two defeats in the same span.
  • Greece averages 86 points per game, while Spain averages 78.

Who to watch

30-year-old Giannis is in superb form. Greece with him and without him are two completely different teams. However, it’s one thing to dominate against the likes of Georgia, and quite another to face a powerhouse like Spain. In this clash, Antetokounmpo’s leadership will be absolutely crucial for his national side.

H2H

Spain has beaten Greece in nine out of their last 11 head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Expect an open, high-scoring contest—Spain will look to dictate the pace with their transition offense, while Greece will try to impose tough defense and control the boards through Giannis’ efforts. My pick: total points over 151.5.

