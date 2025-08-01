What is happening in the team? Donnarumma will no longer be PSG's first-choice goalkeeper

RU RU ES ES FR FR
It seems the team no longer wants to see Donnarumma in the starting lineup.
Football news Today, 16:10
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Gianluigi Donnarumma helped PSG capture their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, but it now appears he is no longer considered a key figure within the squad.

Details: According to Football Italia, the club's management has already informed Donnarumma that he will no longer be their starting goalkeeper. PSG now sees Lucas Chevalier, who arrived from Los Angeles, as their number one. Moreover, the club is hopeful that the Italian will decide to leave Paris and make the switch to the Premier League.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City are the clubs showing the most interest in signing him. The big question now is whether Donnarumma himself will be willing to leave the French giants or if he will fight for his place in the starting eleven.

It is worth noting that earlier reports suggested PSG had already begun searching for a new goalkeeper amid the possible departure of Gianluigi Donnarumma. The current Champions League winners have turned their attention to Aston Villa’s shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez.

Reminder: Marquinhos has rejected all offers and will continue playing for PSG.

