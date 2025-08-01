The legend stays. Marquinhos has no intention of leaving PSG

Brazilian defender Marquinhos is entering his 13th year at PSG, and although he's only 31, he has received tempting offers from Saudi Arabia. But he didn't give in to them.

Details: According to L’Équipe, Marquinhos has turned down all offers and will continue as a PSG player. The growing competition from Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi, who insiders say is edging ever closer to a move to Paris, doesn't faze him.

On the contrary, he views this high level of competition as a plus, helping him stay in peak condition for the next World Cup—one of his main goals with the Brazilian national team. Marquinhos's contract with PSG runs until 2028.

