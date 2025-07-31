PSG have identified a high-profile replacement for Ruiz. Straight from another top club

PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz will soon turn 30, and the club is already working on finding a long-term successor for him. Luis Enrique didn't have to look far, turning his attention to a familiar face.

Details: According to FourFourTwo, citing Spanish media, PSG are planning to make an offer for Barcelona midfielder Gavi. The Parisian club is preparing an official bid worth €80 million, fulfilling the request of their coach, who knows the young midfielder well from his time with the Spanish national team.

Barcelona, currently facing financial difficulties, could see PSG's interest as an opportunity to bolster their budget. Meanwhile, the Catalans already have midfield talents like Pedri and Frenkie de Jong in their squad.

Reminder: Earlier, it was reported that PSG sold their defender Milan Škriniar to Turkish side Fenerbahçe.