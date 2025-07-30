Milan Škriniar moves to Fenerbahçe on a permanent basis

Milan Škriniar failed to secure a regular starting spot at PSG and establish himself in the first team. He spent the last season at Fenerbahçe, where he will now remain permanently.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed with his trademark "here we go" the transfer of the Slovenian defender to Fenerbahçe. The Turkish giant will pay seven million euros upfront, with an additional three million in bonuses. The center-back himself wanted to play specifically for Fenerbahçe and will soon head to Istanbul.

In the 2024/25 season, Škriniar played 23 matches, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Transfermarkt values the Slovak at 15 million euros.

