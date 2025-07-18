Bold move. Mourinho aims to sign three PSG players

Galatasaray is on the verge of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Not to be outdone in the transfer market, Fenerbahçe boss José Mourinho is also eyeing some high-profile acquisitions to bolster his squad.

Details: According to Foot Mercato, the Portuguese manager wants to bring in three PSG players who are not in Luis Enrique’s plans.

First and foremost, Mourinho is determined to keep Milan Škriniar, who is already playing for Fenerbahçe on loan. The Slovenian defender himself is keen to stay, and a deal worth around €10 million could be finalized soon.

Marco Asensio is also on Mourinho’s radar, as the Spaniard is no longer a regular starter at PSG. The clubs have reportedly agreed on a transfer fee between €10 and €15 million. In addition, midfielder Kang-in Lee could make the move to Fenerbahçe, though it remains unclear whether this would be a loan or a permanent transfer.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Manchester City and Bayern Munich have shown interest in PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.