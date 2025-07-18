What a twist! Tottenham enters the race for Illia Zabarnyi

Another option emerges for the talented Ukrainian defender.

Details: According to insider Gianluca Di Marzio, a new contender has entered the transfer saga surrounding 22-year-old Illia Zabarnyi.

The source claims that, in addition to PSG and Newcastle, Tottenham has now joined the chase for Bournemouth and Ukraine's central defender.

The Spurs are looking to move swiftly and decisively—they're ready to immediately pay Bournemouth's €70 million asking price while their rivals are still weighing their options.

The player himself has expressed a preference for a move to PSG, but a solid personal offer from Tottenham could see Zabarnyi make the switch to North London.

Illia Zabarnyi is a product of Dynamo Kyiv, the most decorated club in Ukrainian football history. He joined Bournemouth in January 2023 for €23 million and quickly established himself as a key figure in the team's defense.

Last season, he made 39 appearances and contributed one assist. His contract with the club runs until 2029, and, according to Transfermarkt, his market value currently stands at €42 million.

Recall: Italian and English clubs are preparing to battle for Reguilón