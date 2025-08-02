What a twist! 38-year-old David Luiz returns to Europe

38-year-old Brazilian defender David Luiz has no intention of hanging up his boots and is set to begin a new chapter with Cypriot side Pafos, coached by Spaniard Juan Carlos Carcedo. This was reported by AS.

According to the source, after terminating his contract with Fortaleza—which was originally set to run until December 2026—David is signing a three-year deal with the champions of Cyprus. The legendary Brazilian is expected to help his new club reach the main stage of the Champions League through qualification, where Pafos will face Dynamo Kyiv.

Luiz made only 17 appearances for Fortaleza since the start of 2025, with his performances hampered by health issues. The defender’s return to European football marks a new chapter in his storied career. Previously, he played for clubs such as Benfica, Chelsea, PSG, and Arsenal.