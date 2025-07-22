West Ham set to pursue Georgiy Sudakov signing
"The Hammers" are determined.
Football news Today, 04:11Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
Recall: Negotiations reached an impasse. Shakhtar Donetsk rejected Napoli's offer for Sudakov
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty Today, 11:00 Champions LeagueKuPSKairat Almaty11:00
-
-
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros Today, 12:00 Champions LeagueFC NoahFerencvaros12:00
-
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 12:00 Champions LeagueLincoln Red Imps FCFK Crvena Zvezda12:00
-
-
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueViktoria PlzenServette FC13:00
-
-
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueFC CopenhagenDrita13:00
-
-
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Champions LeaguePafos FCMaccabi Tel Aviv13:00
-
-
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueHamrun SpartansDynamo Kyiv13:00
-
-
RFS - : - Malmoe FF Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueRFSMalmoe FF13:00
-
-
KF Shkendija - : - FC FCSB Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueKF ShkendijaFC FCSB14:00
-
-
Slovan Bratislava - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 14:15 Champions LeagueSlovan BratislavaZrinjski Mostar14:15
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:22 It is known whether Barcelona can register Rashford now Lifestyle Today, 04:13 Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz shows how he spends his time off Football news Today, 04:11 West Ham set to pursue Georgiy Sudakov signing Football news Today, 03:52 Ex-Chelsea winger believes Palmer is on the verge of being compared to Ronaldo and Messi Boxing News Today, 03:49 Strategist! Daniel Dubois threw... a party an hour and a half before the fight with Usyk Football news Today, 03:46 Back to work. Salah shares new photo from Liverpool team training Football news Today, 03:14 Barcelona set to extend Koundé's contract, but top club's interest complicates the process Football news Today, 02:56 Guardiola needs him! Tino Livramento on City's radar Football news Today, 02:25 Rulani Mokwena unveils his coaching staff at MC Alger Football news Today, 02:07 Here we go! Milan sign Pervis Estupiñán
Sport Predictions
Football Today Copenhagen vs Drita: Will Copenhagen secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? Football Today RFS vs Malmö: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football Today Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Football Today Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football Today St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football Today Shkëndija vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 Football Today Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 Football Today Lech Poznań vs Breidablik: Can Lech secure a home win in the first leg? Football Today Rijeka vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 22 July 2025 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - July 22, 2025