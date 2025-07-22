West Ham set to pursue Georgiy Sudakov signing

The talented Ukrainian could be on his way to the English Premier League.

Details: According to sources close to the club, reported by West Ham Zone, 22-year-old attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov of Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukraine national team has caught the attention of West Ham United.

It is reported that Graham Potter is searching for a creative playmaker for the heart of midfield, and Sudakov has emerged as one of the top candidates for the role.

One of the main stumbling blocks that could derail the transfer is Sudakov's hefty price tag, which may push the club to prioritize more affordable options.

Last season, Sudakov featured in 37 matches for Shakhtar Donetsk, netting 15 goals and providing 6 assists. His current contract runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €32 million.

There have previously been persistent rumors in the media linking Sudakov to Napoli, but the move ultimately fell through.