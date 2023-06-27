West Ham respond to Man City's huge offer for Declan Rice

According to journalist David Ornstein's tweet, West Ham has rejected Manchester City's attempt to sign midfielder Declan Rice.

The source states that Manchester City is interested in acquiring the player during the summer transfer window and was prepared to offer €93 million plus an additional €12 million in bonuses. However, the London club was not satisfied with this offer. West Ham is reportedly seeking around €120 million for the midfielder.

It was previously reported that Arsenal is also interested in signing Rice.

In the previous season, the 24-year-old Rice appeared in 50 matches for West Ham across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024 with an option to extend for another year.