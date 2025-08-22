RU RU ES ES FR FR
West Ham one step away from signing Barcelona's young prodigy

This transfer will benefit all parties involved.
Football news Today, 07:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Hammers are set to strengthen their right flank in defense soon.

Details: According to DiarioSport, Barcelona’s 19-year-old right-back Héctor Fort will soon have the chance to test himself in the Premier League, joining West Ham on loan.

Reports indicate that Barcelona hopes this move will ease their FFP situation, giving them room to register new players, while Fort himself is eager for more game time—something West Ham is ready to provide.

It is understood there is no buyout clause; this will be a one-year loan with a mandatory return to the Blaugrana squad.

The 19-year-old Fort is a product of Barcelona’s famed academy. He’s climbed the ranks from youth sides to juniors, and last summer he received his first call-up to the senior team, for whom he’s already made 20 appearances across all competitions.

This move will be Fort’s first major challenge, but as he’s stated before, his aim is to help the team and continue his development.

The Transfermarkt portal currently values Héctor Fort at €10 million.

Reminder: Marcus Rashford comments on his Barcelona debut in La Liga

