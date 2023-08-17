West Ham have named Man City a price for Brazilian Lucas Paquet

London's West Ham United has set a price for Brazilian national team midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who is being targeted by Manchester City, according to The Telegraph.

According to the source, the London club wants to receive approximately 100 million euros for the player. However, Manchester City is offering around 80 million euros for the Brazilian. In City's squad, Paquetá could potentially replace Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who sustained a serious injury and will be sidelined for at least three to four months.

The 25-year-old Paquetá has been playing for West Ham United since the summer of 2022. He joined the English club from French side Lyon. The transfer fee amounted to 42.95 million euros. He has played a total of 41 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. With West Ham, Paquetá won the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027, with the possibility of extending it for another year.

Paquetá has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2018. He has played a total of 42 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring nine goals and providing four assists, as well as receiving five yellow cards.