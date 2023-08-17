RU RU NG NG
Main News West Ham have named Man City a price for Brazilian Lucas Paquet

West Ham have named Man City a price for Brazilian Lucas Paquet

Football news Today, 13:02
West Ham have named Man City a price for Brazilian Lucas Paquet Photo: Lukas Paqueta's Instagram/Author Unknown

London's West Ham United has set a price for Brazilian national team midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who is being targeted by Manchester City, according to The Telegraph.

According to the source, the London club wants to receive approximately 100 million euros for the player. However, Manchester City is offering around 80 million euros for the Brazilian. In City's squad, Paquetá could potentially replace Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who sustained a serious injury and will be sidelined for at least three to four months.

The 25-year-old Paquetá has been playing for West Ham United since the summer of 2022. He joined the English club from French side Lyon. The transfer fee amounted to 42.95 million euros. He has played a total of 41 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. With West Ham, Paquetá won the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027, with the possibility of extending it for another year.

Paquetá has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2018. He has played a total of 42 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring nine goals and providing four assists, as well as receiving five yellow cards.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
West Ham Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
Kiev "Dynamo" won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences Football news Today, 15:54 "Dynamo" Kyiv won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences
Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid
Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 17:19 Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news 15 aug 2023, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:54 "Dynamo" Kyiv won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences Football news Today, 13:08 PSV open talks for Barcelona defender Football news Today, 13:02 West Ham have named Man City a price for Brazilian Lucas Paquet Football news Today, 12:57 Inter could snatch star French defender from Manchester United Football news Today, 12:53 Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to returning to Serie A Football news Today, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:45 Ousmane Dembele took Neymar's number to PSG Football news Today, 12:41 Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United: where to watch the match of the championship of England Football news Today, 06:43 PSG sign two new strikers Football news Today, 05:49 Named contenders for the title of best player in the Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football 18 aug 2023 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Frosinone vs Napoli predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Empoli vs Verona predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Inter vs Monza predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Genoa vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023