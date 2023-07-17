West Ham have found a replacement for Rice, who was sold for 117 million euros

West Ham United is showing interest in midfielder João Palhinha from Fulham and the Portuguese national team, according to talkSPORT.

According to the source, the London club could acquire the player in the summer transfer window. Palhinha could potentially replace midfielder Declan Rice, who moved to Arsenal for €117 million. Fulham may agree to sell the player for €40 million.

28-year-old Palhinha has been playing for Fulham since 2022. He joined the English club from Sporting Lisbon. The transfer fee was €20 million. Palhinha has played a total of 40 matches for Fulham in all competitions and scored four goals. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027 with the option of a one-year extension.

Palhinha has been playing for the Portuguese national team since 2021. He has participated in 21 matches, scored two goals, provided two assists, and received two yellow cards.

In the previous season, West Ham United finished 14th in the Premier League table, while Fulham secured 10th place in the league.