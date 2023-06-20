West Ham again rejected Arsenal's super offer for Declan Rice

"West Ham" has once again rejected the sale of English national team midfielder Declan Rice to "Arsenal," according to journalist David Ornstein on Twitter.

According to the source, the offer from "Arsenal" was not satisfactory for the "Hammers," who were willing to pay €88 million and an additional €17 million in bonuses. "West Ham" wants to receive at least €117 million for the player. The club hopes that "Manchester City" will join the battle for the midfielder, as they have more significant financial capabilities than "Arsenal."

In the current season, the 24-year-old Rice has played 50 matches in all competitions for "West Ham," scoring five goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024, with the option of a one-year extension.