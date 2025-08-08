Werder Bremen vs Udinese prediction, H2H and odds - August 9, 2025

Werder Bremen will face Udinese in a friendly match scheduled for Saturday, August 9. Kickoff is set for 11:30 CET, and here’s my prediction for this clash.

Werder Bremen vs Udinese: match preview

Werder have played a number of friendlies as part of their preseason preparations, with two more warm-up matches still to go. The Bremen side have contested eight test games so far, recording four wins, three defeats, and one draw. However, the team has failed to find the net in each of their last three outings. After finishing eighth last season, Werder underwent a managerial change—former head coach departed for Leipzig, with Horst Steffen taking over the reins.

Udinese wrapped up their last Serie A campaign in mid-table, finishing 12th with 44 points from 38 rounds. The Italians have played fewer summer friendlies than Werder—just four—but their results are promising: one defeat in the opening match, followed by three consecutive wins. Moreover, Udinese managed to score in every one of those games. Up next, Udinese are set to play two friendlies against Werder before facing Carrarese in the Coppa Italia round of 32 on August 18.

Match facts and head-to-head

Werder are winless in their last three matches: one draw and two losses

Werder have failed to score in three consecutive games

Udinese have won their last three matches

The Italian side have scored at least once in their last five games

Prediction

Both teams are nearing the end of their preseason preparations, with two more friendlies left before the official campaign kicks off. Werder and Udinese both come into this fixture in good form, making a bet on both teams to score an appealing option.