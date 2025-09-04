“We need more rest.” Mbappé frustrated with the number of games in a season

Players are reaching their limits.

With club football on hold for the international break, attention now turns to national teams. France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has voiced his displeasure over the sheer volume of fixtures.

Details: Speaking at a press conference, the French striker admitted he is unsure whether players can handle playing 60 matches in a single season. Mbappé stressed that more rest is essential.

Quote: “I don’t know if we’re ready to play 60 matches. I can’t remember ever seeing a player perform at his best across 60 games. We need more rest,” Mbappé said.

France are set to face Ukraine away in their opening qualifier for the 2026 World Cup. The match will be played on Friday, September 5, with kick-off at 20:45.

Reminder: The captain of the French national team, Kylian Mbappé, has already arrived at the team's base ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches. The footballer shared photos of his arrival at the national team's camp on his Instagram page.