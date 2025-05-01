‘We have to sort things out at the club.’ Amorim doesn’t see Europa League victory as a cure-all
This season has been nothing short of disastrous for Manchester United’s footballers. The only thing that could salvage it is a Europa League triumph, but even head coach Ruben Amorim doesn’t see that as a panacea.
Details: The Portuguese coach stressed that this trophy is not the be-all and end-all. Yes, winning the Europa League would secure a Champions League berth—and, consequently, more money—but it won’t solve all the club’s problems. These issues need to be addressed first; only then will Manchester United be truly back on track.
Quote: “Winning a trophy isn’t the most important thing. Of course, people will look at this season differently, especially the coach. Again, there’s something deeper at the core of our club. We need to change a lot and be consistent.
The Europa League won’t fix our problems—it’ll give us Champions League football next year, more money to spend. But the problems are still there. It could change our summer and the years to come. We have to sort out a lot of things at our club, and we’ll be fine with or without the Champions League.”