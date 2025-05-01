‘We have to sort things out at the club.’ Amorim doesn’t see Europa League victory as a cure-all

This season has been nothing short of disastrous for Manchester United’s footballers. The only thing that could salvage it is a Europa League triumph, but even head coach Ruben Amorim doesn’t see that as a panacea.

Details: The Portuguese coach stressed that this trophy is not the be-all and end-all. Yes, winning the Europa League would secure a Champions League berth—and, consequently, more money—but it won’t solve all the club’s problems. These issues need to be addressed first; only then will Manchester United be truly back on track.