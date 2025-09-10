“We don’t have enough players.” Toni Kroos doubts Germany’s chances at the World Cup

Kroos does not see his national team as a favorite.

Germany’s national side have made an unconvincing start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, and former talisman Toni Kroos has offered his assessment of the Mannschaft’s prospects.

Details: Speaking on the podcast Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos admitted that the current squad lacks the depth of top-tier talent.

Quote: “Right now we don’t have a pool of 50 world-class players. We’re short on players. But the squad itself doesn’t matter; looking at the matches they have, what we do have should be enough.

We must not forget that at the moment we are not among those who can have big ambitions. Others are simply better.

We are light-years away from talking about winning the World Cup,” said Toni Kroos.

Germany opened their qualifiers with a 0–2 defeat to Slovakia before responding with a 3–1 win over Northern Ireland.

Reminder: Julian Nagelsmann recently shared his thoughts on the criticism following the loss to Slovakia (0–2), which marked Germany’s first-ever away defeat in World Cup qualifying.