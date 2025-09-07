RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "I don't compromise my principles," — Julian Nagelsmann on the German national team's performance

"I don't compromise my principles," — Julian Nagelsmann on the German national team's performance

The head coach of the German national team spoke to journalists
Football news Today, 05:13
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Julian Nagelsmann Alex Grimm/Getty Images

On the eve of the World Cup qualifier between Germany and Northern Ireland, German head coach Julian Nagelsmann addressed the media.

Details: Julian Nagelsmann shared his thoughts on the criticism the team faced following their defeat to Slovakia (0-2), which marked Germany's first away loss in World Cup qualifying history.

I do not read everything. I would say that I am at least smart enough to know what is being written in the media, even if I have not read everything. I am fine with it.

When things go well, things go well. We played poorly and we did not have a good match in this case. After a case like that, yes, you have to accept the criticism, but I will not change everything. I stand for certain things and cannot change them.

We have spoken to the leaders, those who lead our team by virtue of their position and those who can be leaders because of their nature. I feel that I have strengthened their aspirations to lead.

Germany's next match will take place today at 20:45 Central European Time. You can check out our experts' predictions for the game.

See also: Dean Huijsen: “Barcelona players tease me, but we'll talk in El Clásico!”

Related teams and leagues
Germany Germany Schedule Germany News
Related Team News
"That's not how it works." Nagelsmann unhappy with German squad's commitment in Slovakia clash Football news 05 sep 2025, 08:14 "That's not how it works." Nagelsmann unhappy with German squad's commitment in Slovakia clash
Football news 04 sep 2025, 06:05 "It's useful to set goals." Nagelsmann declares Germany's World Cup victory as the target
Jamal Musiala leaves the field on a stretcher Football news 03 sep 2025, 07:44 "Psychologically, the first few weeks were tough for me." - Jamal Musiala talks about recovering from a horrific injury
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores