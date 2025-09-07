"I don't compromise my principles," — Julian Nagelsmann on the German national team's performance

The head coach of the German national team spoke to journalists

On the eve of the World Cup qualifier between Germany and Northern Ireland, German head coach Julian Nagelsmann addressed the media.

Details: Julian Nagelsmann shared his thoughts on the criticism the team faced following their defeat to Slovakia (0-2), which marked Germany's first away loss in World Cup qualifying history.

I do not read everything. I would say that I am at least smart enough to know what is being written in the media, even if I have not read everything. I am fine with it. When things go well, things go well. We played poorly and we did not have a good match in this case. After a case like that, yes, you have to accept the criticism, but I will not change everything. I stand for certain things and cannot change them. We have spoken to the leaders, those who lead our team by virtue of their position and those who can be leaders because of their nature. I feel that I have strengthened their aspirations to lead.

