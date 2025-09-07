RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dean Huijsen: "Barcelona players tease me, but we'll talk in El Clásico!"

The Spanish defender opens up about the atmosphere in the national team
Football news Today, 03:47
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Dean Huijsen Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

20-year-old Spain and Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has shared insights into the atmosphere within the national squad ahead of the upcoming clash against Turkey.

Details: Dean Huijsen spoke about how his national teammates reacted to his summer move to Real Madrid. The defender has already made several appearances in the new season and has notched an assist.

Many in the national team told me I made the right choice by joining Real. Still, the Barcelona players tease me, but we'll have a chat in El Clásico.

Worth noting: Turkiye vs Spain prediction and betting tips 07 September 2025

For the record, Dean Huijsen joined Real Madrid this summer, transferring from English side Bournemouth for €62 million. The player signed a contract with the capital club until the summer of 2030.

See also: Real Madrid targets Liverpool's rising star Rio Ngumoha

