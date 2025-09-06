Real Madrid targets Liverpool's rising star Rio Ngumoha

Real Madrid shows serious interest in Ngumoha, but Liverpool plans to keep him at Anfield

Details: According to Fichajes, Real Madrid is showing serious interest in Liverpool’s 17-year-old forward Rio Ngumoha. The young striker has already emerged as one of this season’s sensations after scoring on his Premier League debut. His goal made him the youngest scorer in the club’s history, and his inclusion in Arne Slot’s Champions League squad has only confirmed his immense potential.

Real’s interest is also fueled by the fact that Ngumoha’s contract expires in 2026, opening the door for potential transfer talks. The Madrid club sees Ngumoha as a strategic long-term target, fully aware that other top European clubs are also tracking his progress.

Liverpool, however, has no intention of letting their young prodigy go. The club’s management is preparing a four-year contract extension, set to take effect once Ngumoha turns 18. The main goal for the Merseysiders is to avoid losing such a promising striker.

Reminder: Mohamed Salah offered advice to Rio Ngumoha, telling him to stay off social media and enjoy his goal with family and friends.