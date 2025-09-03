RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Just leave social media alone." - Salah gives advice to Liverpool's young talent

Football news Today, 12:53
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Salah shared some wisdom with Rio Ngumoha regarding reactions on social media.

Details: The Egyptian forward advised Ngumoha not to dwell on online reactions, emphasizing that they're often insincere.

Quote: "I told him after the game: Just leave social media alone, celebrate your goal with your family and friends. Enjoy the moment to the fullest, because this is your time in football. There's no need to get too caught up in what’s happening or seek recognition from the outside world, because it will always be insincere." Salah said.

By the way, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah admitted that he found it hard to hold back his emotions after the club's first match of the season against Bournemouth, when Anfield erupted in song for Diogo Jota.

Recall: Rio Ngumoha scored his first senior goal for Liverpool in the Premier League clash against Newcastle.

