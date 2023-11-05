"We didn't deserve to win." Xavi criticized Barcelona's performance

In yesterday's match, Barcelona narrowly overcame Real Sociedad, thanks to Ronald Araujo's goal in the 92nd minute, securing three valuable points.

Barcelona's coach, Xavi, criticized his team after the match and speculated that it might be related to the shock they experienced following their defeat to Real Madrid in the previous round.

It is reasonable to mention that in the first "El Clásico" of the current season, Barcelona took an early lead in the sixth minute through Ilkay Gündogan's goal, but the fate of the match was decided by Jude Bellingham, who scored a brace in the second half.

Speaking after yesterday's match, Xavi said:

"Last week, we deserved to win but lost, and today, when we didn't deserve to win, we did. I am very pleased that the 'El Clásico' had a greater impact on us than I thought. The first 25 minutes of today's match were unacceptable. But this is football, and it's a victory."

Xavi's team has now moved ahead of Atlético Madrid to claim third place in the league table, although the latter still has a game in hand. Barcelona trails the unexpected La Liga leader, Girona, by four points. Real Madrid has a chance to once again share the top spot with Girona, as they have 31 points, provided they win their match against Rayo Vallecano today.