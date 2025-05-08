"We are a farmers' league." Luis Enrique responds with irony to victory over four Premier League teams

PSG claimed victory in the Champions League second leg against Arsenal and advanced to the final with a 3-1 aggregate score.

The Parisians booked their ticket to Munich by defeating four English Premier League clubs along the way, three of them in the knockout stages. After the match against Arsenal, Luis Enrique couldn't resist commenting on this impressive run.

Details: The PSG manager reacted with notable irony to overcoming four Premier League representatives.

Quote: "A win over all four Premier League teams? Well... farmers' league, you know? We are a farmers' league," Enrique remarked.

In the final, PSG will face Inter — a historic showdown, as these two teams have never met before.

Previously, PSG had never won the Champions League in their history and had only reached the final once.

Reminder: PSG are chasing a quadruple this season (victory in four competitions). The club has already secured the Ligue 1 title and the French Super Cup, and Luis Enrique's side still has two finals ahead. In addition to the Champions League decider, PSG will play Reims in the Coupe de France final.