"We and Liverpool completely changed the Premier League" - Guardiola believes the EPL's progress is linked to him and Klopp

Competition breeds progress.

Details: The head coach of Manchester City, 54-year-old Spaniard Pep Guardiola, shared his view that it was his Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool that truly elevated the level of competition and spectacle in the English Premier League:

"I remember when I was in Munich, I always heard rumors that the English league was tougher and that every team could beat each other.

I always had that impression. Perhaps Liverpool and we changed the game by being so consistent and racking up points—over 90 points a season.

Maybe the Premier League has returned to what it always was: a league where any team is capable of beating any other.

That's a good thing. Like in the NBA, there is no dominant team here. Over the last four or five years, there's always been a different team. For spectators and for the spectacle, that's really fantastic." Guardiola admitted.