WBC has sanctioned the staging of a rematch between Fury and Usyk

Boxing News Today, 11:53
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman spoke about whether there will be a rematch between Usyk and Fury in an interview with DAZN.

According to him, the organisation has already sanctioned a rematch between the two heavyweights.

"We'll see what happens, because there are fights that have to happen before we get into anything else. But Fury vs Usyk and Joshua vs Ngannou are both very interesting fights. The WBC has already sanctioned the Fury-Usyk fight and the rematch. We have received a request and have already agreed to the rematch," he said.

Suleiman added that the only thing left was for the promoters to agree on the rematch. If they do not want to, the WBC will also consider this proposal. The fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place on 17 February in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury, the holder of the WBC heavyweight belt, explained why he respects Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk (holder of the WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF belts).

Oleksandr Usyk, the holder of four super-heavyweight belts, commented on his fight for the title of absolute champion against Fury. The Ukrainian stated that this is the fight of his sports career and sports life.

