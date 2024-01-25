RU RU NG NG KE KE
"The fight of my career" - Usyk on the bout for the title of undisputed champion

Boxing News
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Photo: https://twitter.com/HamedBoxing

The holder of four heavyweight titles, Oleksandr Usyk, commented on his upcoming bout for the undisputed championship against Fury.

In an interview for Gloves Off on TNT Sports, the Ukrainian stated that this would be the fight of his sporting career and his entire athletic life.

"This is a bout of technique, a bout of heart, a bout encompassing my entire sporting career and my sporting life. People want to see it; they want to witness Usyk and Fury in the ring for the absolute title. And we must deliver this match because they deserve it," Usyk shared.

He also mentioned that he has been preparing for this bout for a long time, dating back to Fury's victory over Wladimir Klitschko. Usyk mentioned that Tyson did not know him then, as Alexander was just starting his career. Additionally, the Ukrainian had been preparing for a potential matchup with Anthony Joshua. Usyk added that he is not afraid of Tyson Fury and is ready for the fight.

By the way, during this interview, Tyson Fury told us why he respects Oleksandr Usyk.

As a reminder, the championship bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set to take place in Riyadh on February 17th. The stakes include the IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles held by the Ukrainian, as well as the WBC belt belonging to the British boxer.

