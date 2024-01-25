Fury elucidated the facets for which he holds Usyk in the highest esteem

The WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, expounded on his admiration for Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk (the holder of the WBO, WBA, IBO, and IBF belts).

In an interview for Gloves Off on TNT Sports, the British pugilist conveyed that his utmost respect for Usyk stems from the latter's profound religiosity.

"He is a devout man of faith, much like myself. We are two of the most devout Christians in the realm of boxing. Without reservations, he can train for whatever he desires, and I can engage in the training of my choosing. However, victory smiles upon the one whom God desires to see triumph. Regardless of origin, whether from the trenches or a kingdom, the chosen one of God shall prevail. Why do I hold you in the highest regard among all pugilists? It is because you believe in God. That is precisely why I hold you in esteem," stated Fury.

Additionally, he appended that they both stand as champions, and it is splendid that he will have the opportunity to face another champion who also believes in God.

As a reminder, the championship bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set to take place in Riyadh on February 17th. The stakes include the IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles held by the Ukrainian, as well as the WBC belt belonging to the British boxer.