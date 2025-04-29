Was there a penalty? Timber held Kvaratskhelia in Arsenal's box

On Tuesday, April 29, Arsenal hosted PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. A controversial moment occurred early in the match.

Details: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stormed into the penalty area but was stopped by Jurriën Timber. The Georgian winger fell and appealed to the referee, but he remained steadfast and did not award a penalty against Arsenal.

Nevertheless, if you look at the freeze frames, you can see that Timber indeed held Kvaratskhelia with his hand. The defender wrapped his left arm around the winger.

📸 - Jurrien Timber put his ENTIRE left arm around Kvaratskhelia but the referee says NO PENALTY! pic.twitter.com/R77ctcESC9 — The Touchline | Football Coverage (@TouchlineX) April 29, 2025

Before the match, Gunners fans put on a spectacular fire show on the streets of London and chanted various cheers, including the legendary "Ole Ole Ole Ole." It seems Arsenal will receive tremendous support at the Emirates tonight.

Reminder: The Parisians have faced the Gunners five times and have never managed to win. This is the longest winless streak and the most challenging opponent for PSG.