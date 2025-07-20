Warren reveals who he'd like to see Usyk face in his next fight

Yesterday, Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Now the big question is: who will he fight next?

Details: Prominent promoter Frank Warren believes Usyk should step into the ring against New Zealander Joseph Parker.

Quote:

"As a fan, I'd love to see a fight against Joe Parker. Joe has earned it—he's on a winning streak just like Dubois was. This fight has been sanctioned, so one way or another, it's going to happen, or Joe will fight for the vacant title."

Parker is the interim WBO world champion.

Reminder: After yesterday's bout, Usyk announced plans for a trilogy against Tyson Fury.