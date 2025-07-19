Will there be a trilogy? Usyk reveals his future plans

Oleksandr Usyk has once again defeated Daniel Dubois to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion. Now, the Ukrainian faces the big question: what's next? And he already has an answer in mind.

Details: Usyk did not rule out the possibility of a third fight against Tyson Fury. The previous two bouts ended in victories for the Ukrainian. However, right now, he wants to rest and take some time to consider his next move.

Quote: "Who's next? Maybe Tyson Fury. Maybe Joseph Parker. I'm not ready to say right now," Usyk stated.

Reminder: Usyk has unified all the heavyweight belts for the second time. Previously, he also held all the belts in the cruiserweight division. This is already Usyk's second victory over Dubois. He also previously defeated Tyson Fury twice. Throughout his professional career, Usyk has never suffered a single defeat.