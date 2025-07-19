Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round

Today in London, a bout for the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion took place between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

Details: The fight turned out to be rather short, as Oleksandr Usyk swiftly sent the Brit into a knockout.

Contrary to experts’ expectations, the bout was brief. Dubois started the early rounds aggressively, but the Ukrainian’s punches consistently found their target.

And in the fifth round, Usyk first knocked Dubois down, then finished him off with a knockout.

With this, Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight world champion for the second time in his career. Previously, he also held all the belts at cruiserweight.

This is already Usyk’s second victory over Dubois. He has also defeated Tyson Fury twice. Throughout his professional career, Usyk has never suffered a single defeat.

