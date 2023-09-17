RU RU NG NG
Vlahovic set a record for Juventus that even Ronaldo couldn't beat

The day before, the Serbian striker of Juventus scored a double in the match against Lazio, which ended in a victory for the “the Girlfriend of Italy” with a score of 3:1. Thus, Vlahović set a historical scoring record. Dusan Vlahovic became the first Juventus player to score at least four goals in four starting rounds of two consecutive Serie A seasons.

It’s interesting that in three years in Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo has never started a season with such results. The closest the Portuguese came to this was during his last campaign, but then the series was ruined by the coronavirus.

Let us remind you that Dusan Vlahovic moved to Juventus from Fiorentina during the winter transfer window last year for 70 million euros; the «the Violets» will receive another 10 million upon achieving certain sporting indicators. The 23-year-old Serbia striker scored 24 goals and provided one assist for Juventus in Serie A and one in two Champions League games last season.

The Old Lady will play their next match against Sassuolo on September 23 at 18:00 CET.

