The much-anticipated return of Ángel Di María to Rosario Central could also mark a significant step in the return of visiting fans to Argentine football. According to Doble Amarilla, Lanús is in advanced talks with security authorities to allow Central supporters into the stadium for Saturday’s match, potentially launching a pilot test to reintroduce away fans in Buenos Aires.

The idea, close to confirmation, hinges on decisions expected between Tuesday and Wednesday regarding security measures and the number of neutral or visiting tickets available. Di María’s arrival has created a surge of enthusiasm, and Lanús hopes to turn his debut into a festive occasion with supporters from both sides in the stands.

Lanús president Nicolás Russo had already expressed interest in allowing neutrals for this match back in early June, citing logistical feasibility. His strong relationship with Central president Gonzalo Belloso—who once played for Lanús—has helped facilitate the dialogue.

If approved, the match would mark a major shift, as Argentine stadiums have generally barred away fans for more than a decade due to recurring security concerns. This game could set the precedent for broader changes to come.