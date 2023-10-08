Vinicius shared his opinion on Bellingham

RU RU NG NG
Football news
Brazilian winger of Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior, shared that he had communicated with Jude Bellingham even before the Englishman's transfer to the Madrid club.

«I wanted to see Jude at Real! Last year, I sent many messages to Bellingham.

I wrote to him almost every day and said, «Come to Madrid», - said Vinicius.

It's worth noting that this summer, Real Madrid paid Borussia Dortmund €103 million for the transfer of the Englishman. Bellingham has made an excellent start with his performances for Madrid, playing 10 matches for the new team, scoring 10 goals, and providing 3 assists.

Just to add, yesterday Real Madrid defeated Osasuna in the ninth round of the Spanish La Liga, and Bellingham scored two goals. This win allowed the Madrid club to regain the top position in the league table.

