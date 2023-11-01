Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid

Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Junior spoke about the extension of his contract with the club. The Brazilian national team player's new agreement with the Spanish team runs until 2027.

According to Vinicius, playing for Real Madrid has always been his dream, especially given the difficulties he faced in his home country.

“Being a Real Madrid player is beyond words and only those who have been through it can understand my feelings.

I am pleased with the excellent relationship with my teammates and believe that they are all happy to represent the best club in the world. You have to enjoy the moments because time goes by very quickly,” he told Madrid Xtra.

Let us remind you that Vinicius has been playing for the Madrid club since 2018. Then he was bought from Flamengo for 35 million euros.

His previous contract with the club ran until June 2024.

According to Transfermarkt, the footballer's market value is estimated at 150 million euros.

This season, the Brazilian winger has played ten matches for Real Madrid, in which he has scored three goals and three assists.