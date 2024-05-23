Vincent Kompany informed Burnley of his decision to take over Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany has informed Burnley of his decision to take over Bayern Munich.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the manager of the Clarets is very eager to become the head coach of Bayern. Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing regarding compensation payments, all aimed at reaching an agreement as soon as possible.

Earlier reports indicated that Bayern and Kompany had already reached an agreement on the terms of the contract. Now, it remains to find a compromise between the clubs.

Kompany has been coaching Burnley since the summer of 2022. Under his guidance, Burnley confidently won the Championship, but they were relegated from the Premier League after finishing 19th this season.

Previously, Bayern were turned down by Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ralf Rangnick. They also attempted to negotiate a continuation of their collaboration with Tuchel, but those talks fell through as well.