Villarreal vs Barcelona 3:4. Watch free highlights

Villarreal and Barcelona gave for football fans the best spectacle of the weekend: the teams scored seven goals in 90 minutes and took turns leading the score. The victory was celebrated by the Catalan team thanks to the winning goal of Robert Lewandowski.

By the way, Villarreal became the first club to score against Barcelona in the new season: Xavi's team did not concede in the previous two La Liga matches.

“Blaugrana” are currently third in the Spanish La Liga with seven points and two points less than Real Madrid. Villarreal are currently thirteenth in the table with one win and two losses.

In the fourth round, Barcelona will meet with Osasuna, and Villarreal will go to Cadiz. These will be the last matches before the first international break of the new season.

Villarreal 3-4 Barcelona

Goals: Foyth 26, Sorloth 40, Baena 50 - Gavi 12, de Jong 15, Torres 68, Lewandowski 71