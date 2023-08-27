Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal

В the 3rd round of the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona secured a victory over Villarreal in an away match. The match took place at Estadio de la Cerámica stadium in Villarreal and ended with a score of 4-3 in favor of the visitors.

In the 12th minute, Gavi opened the scoring for Barcelona, assisted by Lamin Yamal. A few minutes later, Barcelona increased their lead with a goal from Frenkie de Jong. In the middle of the first half, Juan Foyth reduced the deficit for Villarreal with an assist from Alex Baena. In the 40th minute, Alexander Sorloth leveled the score for Villarreal with an assist from Alfonso Pedraza. At the beginning of the second half, Baena put Villarreal in the lead with an assist from Pedraza. In the middle of the second half, Ferran Torres equalized for Barcelona. In the 71st minute, Robert Lewandowski scored the winning goal.

With seven points, Barcelona moved to the third position in the La Liga standings. Villarreal, with three points, remained in 13th place.

Villarreal 3 - 4 Barcelona (2 - 2, 1 - 2)

Goals: 0 - 1 (12') Gavi, 0 - 2 (15') de Jong, 1 - 2 (26') Foyth, 2 - 2 (40') Sorloth, 3 - 2 (50') Alex Baena, 3 - 3 (68') Ferran Torres, 3 - 4 (71') Lewandowski.

Villarreal: Jorgensen, Foyth, Gabia, Cuellar, Terrats (Comesana, 70), Pedraza, Alex Baena (Morales, 77), Capoue (Denis Suarez, 70), Parejo (Breton, 86), Gerard Moreno (Akhomach, 70), Sorloth.

Barcelona: ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Christensen (Eric Garcia, 46), Kounde, Alonso, Gundogan (Lopez, 86), Romeu (Ferran Torres, 63), de Jong, Gavi, Yamal (Fati, 76), Lewandowski.

Yellow cards: Yamal (44), Foyth (45), Lewandowski (45), Terrats (57), Gabia (80), Eric Garcia (82).