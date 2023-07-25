RU RU
Villarreal buy experienced Norwegian striker

Football news Today, 17:20
Villarreal buy experienced Norwegian striker Photo: Villarreal website / Unknown

The press service of Villarreal has officially announced the transfer of forward Alexander Sorloth from Real Sociedad and the Norwegian national team.

The Spanish club paid €10 million for the footballer, and this amount may increase further with additional bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Alexander Sorloth, 27 years old, has been playing for RB Leipzig since 2020, having joined the German club from Crystal Palace for a transfer fee of €20 million. Throughout his career, he has also played for Rosenborg, Bodo/Glimt, Groningen, Midtjylland, Gent, Trabzonspor, and Real Sociedad.

Sorloth has been part of the Norwegian national team since 2016. He has played a total of 49 matches for Norway, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists, and has also received six yellow cards.

In the previous season, Villarreal finished in fifth place in the Spanish league standings, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
