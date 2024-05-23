(VIDEO) Wow! Tens of thousands of people came out to celebrate Bologna's qualification for the UCL

After the 36th round of Serie A, Bologna sensationally secured their place in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25. This is the first time in 60 years that the club has achieved this feat.

Yesterday, the club organized a parade during which the players toured Bologna on a bus. Tens of thousands of fans gathered in the streets to greet the team.

No mesmo dia, a Atalanta ganhou a Liga Europa, seu 1° título em 60 anos

A video from the city's central square went viral, where the Champions League anthem was played at full volume, and fans sang along passionately.

It is worth noting that it was announced today that Bologna's head coach, Thiago Motta, will be leaving the club. He has already agreed to a contract with Juventus.