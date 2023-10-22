VIDEO. Salah moves up to 12th place in the list of top scorers in the Premier League

RU RU NG NG
Football news
Yesterday marked the first "Merseyside Derby" of the current season. Liverpool hosted Everton at Anfield and emerged victorious with a 2-0 win. This victory propelled Liverpool to the third spot in the Premier League standings, even though Tottenham, sitting one position lower, has an equal number of points and will play their match tomorrow.

In this game, Mohamed Salah scored a brace, and these goals were his 145th and 146th in the Premier League. It took him 240 matches to achieve this milestone.

In the race for the title of the Premier League's all-time leading goal scorer, he surpassed Robin van Persie, who scored 144 goals in 280 games, and caught up with Teddy Sheringham, who also had 146 goals but in 418 matches.

The current list of the top Premier League goal scorers of all time stands as follows:

  1. Alan Shearer (260)
  2. Harry Kane (213)
  3. Wayne Rooney (208)
  4. Andy Cole (187)
  5. Sergio Agüero (184)
  6. Frank Lampard (177)
  7. Thierry Henry (175)
  8. Robbie Fowler (163)
  9. Jermain Defoe (162)
  10. Michael Owen (150)
  11. Les Ferdinand (149)
  12. Mohamed Salah (146)

In the current season, Salah has already netted seven goals in nine Premier League matches. Whether the Liverpool forward can surpass others on the list of the league's top goal scorers remains a mystery, particularly in light of the rumors surrounding a potential move to a club in Saudi Arabia.

