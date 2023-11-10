VIDEO. Messi met with Zidane and paid him a compliment

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 03:00
Kenley Ward
Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami striker, did not hide his admiration for the talent of French coach Zinedine Zidane.

A video was published on the Adidas YouTube channel in which the legends of world football communicated with each other.

Zidane turned to Messi with the words: “It’s a pity that we didn’t play together.”

Messi replied: “You know how much I admire you. We played with each other, then we crossed paths when I was playing and you were already a coach.”

Let us remind you that last summer the Argentine signed a contract with the American Inter Miami. It is designed until 2025. Last season, Messi played 14 matches for the American club, scoring 11 goals and making five assists. Already in the first season, the team won the League Cup with him.

As for Zidane, he remains unemployed for now. His last club was Real Madrid, which is actively trying to bring the coach back.

