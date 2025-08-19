Vasco Finds New Life Under Diniz With Scoring Surge

According to Extra, Vasco da Gama delivered one of its most convincing performances of the year with a 6-0 demolition of Santos, a result that highlighted Fernando Diniz’s impact in his second spell at the club. The team is now unbeaten in three straight matches and has collected five victories under the coach, all achieved by scoring at least three goals. Across 17 games, Vasco has tallied 26 goals and conceded 21, leaving a positive goal difference of five.

Diniz’s return included an early statement win against Fortaleza in São Januário, a 3-0 result that temporarily lifted the club out of the relegation zone. Shortly after, Vasco repeated the scoreline against Melgar in the Copa Sudamericana, a crucial win that secured passage to the play-offs. Other victories followed the same script, including triumphs over São Paulo and CSA, reinforcing a pattern of emphatic wins that boosted fan confidence.

Although the overall record remains modest, with just 41.2% of points earned, Vasco’s wins carry a weight that goes beyond the statistics. Each triumph has been marked by attacking fluidity and authority, even if inconsistency in finishing has been evident in many other matches. In ten of the 17 games under Diniz, the team failed to convert its chances effectively, which explains the uneven results.

With the blowout against Santos, Vasco climbed to 16th place, level on 19 points with Vitória, the first team inside the relegation zone. Statistical models now place the club’s chances of relegation at 31.2%, down from nearly 38% earlier in the season. The upcoming clash with Juventude at Alfredo Jaconi will be a key test to determine if Vasco’s resurgence is sustainable.