Santos in Turmoil: Neymar in Tears After 6-0 Defeat and Coach Fired

The past Sunday, Brazilian football witnessed one of Santos’ darkest nights in decades. Vasco da Gama thrashed the club 6–0 at Morumbis Stadium in São Paulo for the 20th round of the Brasileirão, a humiliation that left Neymar in tears and led to the immediate dismissal of head coach Cléber Xavier. Shocked supporters turned their backs on the team for most of the second half.

The defining image came at the final whistle: Vasco’s coach and former Brazil manager Fernando Diniz consoling a devastated Neymar, who left the field crying. Minutes later, the forward broke his silence with raw words. “It was a disgrace. IT WAS SHIT! The fans have the right to curse and insult us. Today it is acceptable. I feel ashamed. I had never experienced anything like this in my life.” He went further, adding: “It is a disgrace to play that kind of match wearing Santos’ shirt. Everyone should lower their heads, go home and think about what they want to do.”

The numbers underscored the disaster. It was Vasco’s biggest win over Santos in 98 years and the heaviest home defeat in Santos’ league history. The visitors scored five times in a ruthless second-half spell, with Philippe Coutinho netting twice and Lucas Piton, Rayan, David, and Tché Tché also on the scoresheet.

The result reshaped the relegation battle. Vasco climbed to 16th place with 19 points, while Santos dropped to 15th with 21 but with an extra game played, leaving them under pressure from their closest rivals. For Neymar, who played the full 90 minutes and is trying to prove his fitness ahead of Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad selection, this was the heaviest loss of his career: he had never been beaten by six goals.

The 53,000 fans who filled Morumbis hoping to see Neymar shine instead witnessed their idol in tears and their team humiliated. Many left the stadium early or turned their backs on the players. With their star broken and the bench vacant after Xavier’s dismissal, Santos faces one of the bleakest chapters in its history.