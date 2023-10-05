Valencia accused Vinicius of lying

Valencia accused Real Madrid winger Vinicius of lying about his allegations of racism, the club announced on their official website.

In their official statement, Valencia noted that it's unfair to accuse all fans and the club as a whole based on the actions of a few supporters who engaged in racist behavior. Valencia fully acknowledges the seriousness of the issue, emphasizing that racism has no place in football or society. However, they believe that addressing racism should not involve making unsubstantiated claims and mistakes.

Valencia insists that their fans cannot be labeled as racists and demands that Vinicius Junior publicly retract his statement.

As a reminder, there was an incident involving racism during a La Liga match between Valencia and Real Madrid in the previous season, in which Real Madrid winger Vinicius was involved. The official Real Madrid website announced that on Thursday, October 5th, the Brazilian player gave testimony in court.

He did so via video conference in the Valencia court's investigation into the events that occurred at the "Mestalla" stadium on May 21st, where he faced racist and xenophobic slurs and behavior.