USMNT Host South Korea in Harrison as Pulisic, Son Headline September Friendly

The United States return to action this weekend following their runner-up finish at the 2025 Gold Cup, facing South Korea in a friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. According to MLSsoccer, kickoff is set for Saturday, September 6, at 5 pm ET.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has called up 12 MLS players, including Diego Luna, Sebastian Berhalter, Jack McGlynn and goalkeeper Matt Freese, while also recalling several European-based stars: Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Tim Weah (Marseille) and Josh Sargent (Norwich City).

South Korea, already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, are led by Son Heung-min, who joined LAFC this summer in a record $26.5 million transfer from Tottenham. Head coach Hong Myung-bo has also included St. Louis City SC forward Sang Bin Jeong and Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Jens Castrop, the first naturalized player in the team’s history.

For the USMNT, the game marks another step in building towards the World Cup they will co-host with Mexico and Canada. For Korea, the focus is on reshaping their style after an underwhelming qualifying campaign, with Hong expected to experiment with tactical setups, including a possible three-man backline.