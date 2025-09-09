USMNT Defeat Japan 2-0 in Columbus to Close September Window

The US men’s national team ended the September international window with a 2-0 victory over Japan at Lower.com Field in Columbus, according to MLSsoccer. The result restored momentum after Saturday’s 3-0 loss to South Korea and came nine months before the country co-hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino made five changes to the starting lineup, introducing Alex Zendejas and Folarin Balogun among others. The breakthrough came in the 30th minute when Zendejas volleyed home a cross from Columbus winger Max Arfsten. The finish marked his first international goal since returning to the squad.

Japan created chances to equalize before halftime, with Junya Ito and Yuito Suzuki forcing saves from New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese. After the break, the United States tightened control. In the 64th minute, Christian Pulisic threaded a pass into the area for Balogun, who beat Keisuke Ōsako to double the lead.

The score could have been larger had Jack McGlynn’s long-range strike not hit the woodwork in the closing minutes. Still, the “Dos a Cero” tradition in Columbus continued, offering the team confidence heading into October friendlies.

The USMNT will next face Ecuador on October 10 in another international test.