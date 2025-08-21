RU RU ES ES FR FR
Unlucky start: Bailey injured during his very first Roma training session

The beginning didn't go as planned.
Football news Today, 04:43
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
x.com/OfficialASRoma

Yesterday, Roma announced the loan signing of Aston Villa midfielder Leon Bailey. The Jamaican international immediately joined training with his new club, but disaster struck right away.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Bailey picked up a muscle injury during his very first session with the Giallorossi. The exact nature of the injury and the estimated recovery time remain undisclosed for now, but it's confirmed that the midfielder is currently under the care of Roma's medical staff.

Recall: Roma paid €3 million for Bailey's loan deal, with the contract set for one season. After that, the Giallorossi will have the option to make the move permanent.

Last season, Bailey featured in 38 matches for Aston Villa, scoring 2 goals and delivering 4 assists. His current contract with Villa runs until 2027, and Transfermarkt estimates his market value at €28 million.

