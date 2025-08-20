Welcome to Rome! Official: Leon Bailey joins Roma

The deal is officially complete!

Details: Today, the press service of AS Roma officially announced the signing of 28-year-old Jamaican international and Aston Villa midfielder Leon Bailey on a loan deal.

It is reported that Roma paid €3 million for Bailey's loan, with the contract lasting one season. After that, the Giallorossi will have the option to make the move permanent by activating the buyout clause.

Last season, Bailey made 38 appearances for Aston Villa, scoring 2 goals and providing 4 assists. His current contract with Villa runs until 2027, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €28 million.

Reminder: No agreement reached. Sancho refused to join Roma